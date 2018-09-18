Brokerages Expect Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.32 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will report sales of $232.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.70 million and the lowest is $230.94 million. Horizon Global reported sales of $240.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year sales of $879.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.81 million to $882.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $909.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $908.50 million to $909.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $233.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Horizon Global stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 319,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,074. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 168.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 119.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Global (HZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply