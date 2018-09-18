Brokerages Expect Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will report sales of $232.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.70 million and the lowest is $230.94 million. Horizon Global reported sales of $240.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full-year sales of $879.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.81 million to $882.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $909.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $908.50 million to $909.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $233.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Horizon Global stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 319,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,074. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 168.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 119.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

