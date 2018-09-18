Brokerages Expect Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 2,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.64%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

