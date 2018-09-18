Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 192,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,632. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

