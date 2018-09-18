Brokerages Expect DSW Inc. (DSW) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DSW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. DSW reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DSW will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DSW.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

NYSE:DSW opened at $30.78 on Friday. DSW has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in DSW by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DSW by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in DSW by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in DSW by 19.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DSW by 392.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

