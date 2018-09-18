Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce $277.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the lowest is $274.25 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 175.82% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Curo Group news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,368,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curo Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 214,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CURO opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.