Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce $277.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the lowest is $274.25 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 175.82% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Curo Group news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,368,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curo Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 214,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Curo Group by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CURO opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

