Brokerages Expect COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to report sales of $96.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.70 million and the lowest is $92.02 million. COSTAMARE Inc/SH posted sales of $101.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will report full-year sales of $371.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.16 million to $386.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $466.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COSTAMARE Inc/SH.

Get COSTAMARE Inc/SH alerts:

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. COSTAMARE Inc/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the second quarter worth $188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 102.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

CMRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 472,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.99. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.