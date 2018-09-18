Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $126.72. 2,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,400. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $949,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,301,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $3,742,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,870,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,731,103 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12,889.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 124,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.