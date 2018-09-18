Brokerages Anticipate Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) to post sales of $14.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.74 million. Yogaworks posted sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full-year sales of $59.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.03 million to $59.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.94 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yogaworks.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 46.19% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen cut Yogaworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

NASDAQ:YOGA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 117,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,678. Yogaworks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

