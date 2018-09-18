Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) to Announce ($0.30) EPS

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Unity Biotechnology’s rating score has improved by 6.4% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unity Biotechnology an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.38). equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.