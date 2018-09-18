Brokerages Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. HighPoint Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $398,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,436,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 135,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 374,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPR opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

