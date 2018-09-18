Brokerages Anticipate Embraer SA (ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Embraer reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 207,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 318,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 198,083 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.07. Embraer has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

