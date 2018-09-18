Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.51 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 773,878 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 631,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DY opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

