Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other BancFirst news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $550,609 over the last 90 days. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BancFirst by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in BancFirst by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,772. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

