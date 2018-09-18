Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $32.55 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,548,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total value of $401,213,632.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.73.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $488.32 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $530.68. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

