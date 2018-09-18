Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $72.80 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Ecolab worth $72,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,786. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

