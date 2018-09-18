Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 9,074 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $62,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

