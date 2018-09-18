Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Briggs & Stratton posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGG shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of BGG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.66. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 11,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

