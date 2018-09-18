Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG) & RCI Hospitality (RICK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RICK) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

34.4% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bravo Brio Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.27%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Bravo Brio Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bravo Brio Restaurant Group -3.86% -15.00% -2.55% RCI Hospitality 13.48% 13.85% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bravo Brio Restaurant Group $407.61 million 0.15 -$9.76 million $0.22 18.41 RCI Hospitality $144.90 million 2.05 $8.25 million $1.43 21.36

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bravo Brio Restaurant Group. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Bravo Brio Restaurant Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates Italian restaurants in the United States. It operates full-service Italian restaurants under the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana brand name; Italian chophouse restaurants under the BRIO Tuscan Grille brand name; and full-service American-French bistro restaurant under the Bon Vie brand name. The company's restaurants primarily offer Italian food and wine. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 49 BRAVO! restaurants, 64 BRIO restaurants, and 1 Bon Vie restaurant in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Bravo Development, Inc. and changed its name to Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. in June 2010. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of November 30, 2017, the company operated 45 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; two national industry trade publications; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

