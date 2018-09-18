Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,999.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.49.

MSFT opened at $112.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

