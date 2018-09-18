Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,429 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Boston Properties by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.79.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

