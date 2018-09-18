BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,170 Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,070,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,501,000 after acquiring an additional 412,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,485,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.13 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other Energizer news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.