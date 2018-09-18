BlackRock Inc. Purchases 398,351 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.30% of Cheesecake Factory worth $285,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, with a total value of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $75,546.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$58.55” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.