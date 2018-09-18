BlackRock Inc. Has $287.67 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $287,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 547,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,615,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,523,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after buying an additional 388,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,804,000 after buying an additional 251,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 131,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,195,986.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 2.93%. research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

