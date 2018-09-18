BlackRock Inc. Has $280.30 Million Stake in WD-40 (WDFC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.82% of WD-40 worth $280,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $332,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $251,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $184.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

