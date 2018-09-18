Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.87 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.8% during the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 426,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

