bitSilver (BITSILVER) Achieves Market Cap of $346,634.00

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, bitSilver has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. bitSilver has a total market cap of $346,634.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitSilver token can now be bought for approximately $15.93 or 0.00254713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitSilver alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00267544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00150092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.06122315 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008206 BTC.

bitSilver Token Profile

bitSilver launched on October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,761 tokens. bitSilver’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER . The official message board for bitSilver is bitsharestalk.org . bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitSilver Token Trading

bitSilver can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitSilver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitSilver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitSilver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitSilver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.