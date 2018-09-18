Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Reaches $27.65 Million

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $8,155.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00023800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.01793437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00334534 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00237606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00045622 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00055773 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

