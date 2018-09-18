BitBay Market Cap Reaches $19.24 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One BitBay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $35,186.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBay has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005929 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

