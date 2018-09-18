Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stake Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Biogen by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Biogen by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $334.40 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho set a $423.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

