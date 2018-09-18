BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCRX. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.85%. sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $439,375.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,713 shares in the company, valued at $602,562.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

