BidaskClub Upgrades Amdocs (DOX) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.