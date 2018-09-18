BidaskClub Lowers WD-40 (WDFC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

WDFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.75.

WDFC opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $251,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $332,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $124,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

