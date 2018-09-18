BidaskClub Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $495,079.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

