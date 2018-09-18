BidaskClub Lowers Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) to Strong Sell

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $133,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,050,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

