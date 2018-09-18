BidaskClub Lowers CNB Financial (CCNE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.72. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.91 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 11.90%. research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.