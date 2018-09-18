BidaskClub Downgrades Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) to Hold

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on Z. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class C from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zillow Group Inc Class C from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Get Zillow Group Inc Class C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 57,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $2,700,470.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $854,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,583,958 shares in the company, valued at $225,144,241.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,347 shares of company stock worth $14,801,938. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 17.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 17.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.