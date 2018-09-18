BidaskClub Downgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.08.

SRNE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,493,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19,948.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 498,700 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 946.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 417,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

