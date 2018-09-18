BidaskClub Downgrades Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $33,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,565 shares of company stock worth $186,904. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

