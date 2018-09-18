Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesco (TSCO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259.60 ($3.38).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.08) on Monday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.83).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

