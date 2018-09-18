Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 67,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In related news, CTO David M. Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at $762,534.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

