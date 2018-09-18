BB&T Securities LLC Buys 3,750 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $127,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 112.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $215,000.

In other news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $571,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Polacek bought 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $29,902.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE KN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

