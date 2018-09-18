BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 32,699 Shares of IQIYI Inc (IQ)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 297.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

