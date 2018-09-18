Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €88.50 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €88.50 ($102.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.02 ($116.31).

BAYN opened at €73.43 ($85.38) on Tuesday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

