Baxter International Inc (BAX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Baxter International worth $134,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Baxter International by 410.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,330,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 336,950 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 28.1% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 729.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

