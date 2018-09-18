Bastonet (BSN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bastonet (CURRENCY:BSN) traded down 73% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Bastonet coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bastonet has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. Bastonet has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $212.00 worth of Bastonet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00268815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.52 or 0.06876802 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Bastonet Coin Profile

Bastonet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Bastonet is www.bastonet.com . Bastonet’s official Twitter account is @BastonetProject

Buying and Selling Bastonet

Bastonet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bastonet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bastonet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bastonet using one of the exchanges listed above.

