Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitBay, Cobinhood and Mercatox. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $141.30 million and $4.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00265709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00148982 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.65 or 0.06101582 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008167 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Bittrex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Upbit, CPDAX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, IDCM, WazirX, ABCC, Poloniex, DDEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Zebpay, BitBay, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, Huobi, GOPAX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

