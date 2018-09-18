Barrington Research Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for Castle Brands (ROX)

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has been given a $2.00 target price by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ROX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,979. Castle Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 778,334 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Castle Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,090,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Castle Brands by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Castle Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

