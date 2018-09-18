Barclays Raises Countryside Properties (CSP) Price Target to GBX 400

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 379 ($4.94) to GBX 400 ($5.21) in a report released on Friday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 418.50 ($5.45).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.51) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 228.90 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.86).

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 1,799,646 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.23), for a total value of £5,848,849.50 ($7,618,665.49). Also, insider Nicholas Worrall sold 13,213 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £43,999.29 ($57,313.13).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

