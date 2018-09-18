Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €52.25 Price Target

Barclays set a €52.25 ($60.76) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.54 ($57.60).

ETR DHER opened at €43.40 ($50.47) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a one year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

