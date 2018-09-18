Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,680 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.38% of Citrix Systems worth $53,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 807,986 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 668,045 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 659,948 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 615,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 605,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 416,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $226,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,533.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $1,903,262. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $103.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

